Court reinstates eight Rivers permanent secretaries

Governor Nyesom Wike [PHOTO CREDIT: @GovWike]

The National Industrial Court, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State on Friday voided the sack of eight Permanent Secretaries by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Rivers State Government in 2015 sacked eight permanent secretaries, the state Head of Service and the Accountant General, among others.

The Permanent secretaries are: Samuel Woka, Kadilo Brown, Augustine Orlu-Orlu, Muka Nwikosi, Minabelema Michael-West, Ngozi Abu, Kingsley Hart and Justina Jumbo.

Delivering the judgement, Basha Alkali, described the sacked as unconstitutional, null and void since it did not follow the set down procedures in the public service.

“The sack was in contravention of the civil service rules and therefore unlawful.

The court, however, ordered that all salaries and allowances accrued to the permanent secretaries since 2015 should be paid to them.

Counsel to the claimants, Odum Eyiba, described the judgment as well-considered.

“The judgment is a product of industry, researched and well-considered. We instituted this action back in 2015,” Mr Eyiba stated.

Henry Amadi, lawyer to Rivers State Government, noted he will study the judgment.

“That is the judgment of the court and we have to go through it and know the way forward. The way forward is not what I will disclose here, thank you,” he said.

(NAN)

