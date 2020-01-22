Police chief orders arrest of Inspector over death of Akwa Ibom woman

Nigerian Police on patrol
Nigerian Police

The commissioner of police in Akwa Ibom State, Imohimi Edgal, has ordered the “immediate” arrest of a police officer accused of causing the death of a 54-year-old woman.

The officer, Bassey Ikpe, was said to have violently dragged the victim, Deborah Nkpenie, thereby causing her head to hit the iron rail of a tricycle, where she was seated.

The woman died immediately, witnesses said.

The incident happened at the police headquarters, Uyo, on Thursday, around 12 p.m.

Mr Ikpe, a police inspector, denied the allegation. He told PREMIUM TIMES the woman died outside the police headquarters and that he did not assault her, as alleged by the family.

Mrs Nkpenie had hired the tricycle, otherwise known as Keke, to the police headquarters in response to the officer, Mr Ikpe’s invitation over a family squabble. The officer was said to have angrily insisted on taking her to court for arraignment immediately Mrs Nkpenie arrived.

READ ALSO: Kidnapped Nigerian professor found dead

The family, through their lawyer, Clifford Thomas, sent to PREMIUM TIMES via WhatsApp photos of the victim’s body taken while inside the Keke, with her head resting on her daughter’s laps.

Mfonobong Peter, the younger sister to late Mrs Nkpenie, said the victim’s stepchildren wanted to dispossess her of her house after her husband died last year.

The stepchildren, Mrs Peter said, lodged a case with the police against Mrs Nkpenie.

Police reaction

“The attention of the Akwa Ibom State Police Command has been drawn to a publication in some dailies and online media that a Police personnel attached to the Akwa Ibom State Police Command, one Inspr. Bassey Ikpe reportedly beat up one Mrs. Deborah Nkereuwem Nkpenie to death on Thursday, 16th of January, 2020,” the police spokesperson in the state, Odiko MacDon, said in a statement on Tuesday.

“To authenticate this serious allegation, the Commissioner of Police, Akwa Ibom State Police Command, CP Imohimi Edgal has ordered the immediate arrest of the said Inspector.

“The Commissioner has instructed the Deputy Commissioner, State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) to carry out a thorough investigation into the matter, while reiterating the Command’s commitment to policing with great respect for human rights,” the statement said.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.