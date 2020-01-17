N166bn debt: Electricity Coy begins mass disconnection in four South South states

High tension electric powerlines
High tension electric powerlines

The Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED) says it has commenced mass disconnection of defaulting customers in the four states it operates.

The states are Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River and Rivers States.

The Manager, Corporate Communications of the company, John Onyi, confirmed this to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in an interview in Port Harcourt on Friday.

He said the exercise, Operation Storm, was initiated to sustain and avert imminent collapse of the company due to huge debt owed it by customers.

“The huge debt amounting to over N166.012 billion as at October 2019 is no longer tolerable, hence the need to recover it at all cost.

“The exercise in fairness will continue until every Kobo owed the company is recovered for energy used.

He urged customers who see electricity as a social service, to change their perception and pay up for electricity used.

“To this end, we have created a help desk across PHED offices to resolve and reconcile any contentious bill.

“Customers with disputable bill are urged to avail themselves the opportunity by visiting any PHED office closest to them for on the spot bill reconciliation,” he said.

The spokesman urged customers to pay their electricity bills to enable the company to continue improving its service delivery to them.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.