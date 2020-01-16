Akwa Ibom Comedian Arrested Over Facebook Posts

Sir James, a popular stand up comedian in Akwa Ibom state.
Sir James, a popular stand up comedian in Akwa Ibom state.

A popular stand-up comedian in Akwa Ibom State has been arrested by the police allegedly on the order of an Akwa Ibom government official.

The comedian, whose stage name is Sir James, was arrested on Wednesday in Uyo. He is accused of posting “injurious” comments on Facebook against the commissioner for tourism in the state, Orman Esin, two persons in the entertainment industry in the state told PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday.

Sir James, before his arrest, took to Facebook to launch a vigorous campaign against an alleged poor treatment of local entertainers by state officials.

He specifically accused the commissioner, Mr Esin, and his ministry of refusing to pay or underpaying several artistes who performed in a state-organised event during the Christmas holiday.

“I heard the Commissioner’s house is receiving unexpected guests this morning & currently paying some artistes,” Sir James wrote a few days ago on the social media site.

“Some people who called me for direction to his house are now send me ‘Thank You’ & ‘God Bless’.

“Hurry up, go & get your money coz he may be going overseas for vacation with his family this weekend,” he added.

In another Facebook post, the comedian said he was not afraid of litigation or arrest.

“The problem is not that he accused the commissioner of not paying entertainers, the problem is that he published the commissioner’s house address and phone number on Facebook,” one entertainer told PREMIUM TIMES Thursday.

Mr Esin did not respond to calls and text message from PREMIUM TIMES.

The police spokesperson in the state, Odiko MacDon, did not respond to calls and text message from PREMIUM TIMES.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.