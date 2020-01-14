Related News

A group in Akwa Ibom State has asked the state government to set up a development commission for the oil-producing communities in the state.

The group, Ekid People’s Union, made the demand in a communique issued on Saturday after their 2019 national congress at Esit Eket local government area of Akwa Ibom State.

“The Akwa Ibom State Government should, as a matter of expediency, set up the Oil Mineral Area Development Commission (AKSOMPADEC) without delay to address the developmental needs of oil-producing communities in the State,” the group said in the communique signed by its president, Asindi Asindi, and the chairman of the communique drafting committee, Des Wilson.

“This type of commission has already been established in other oil producing states like Ondo, Delta, Imo, Edo, and Abia and as such Akwa Ibom State being the topmost oil-producing state in Nigeria should not be an exception.

“The state government should also begin the full implementation of the derivation revenue which was enacted by the State House of Assembly and signed into law by former Governor Victor Attah in 2002.

“We can’t live by the river and continue to watch our hands with spittle,” the group said.

The group faulted the Akwa Ibom government road projects in Eket and Esit Eket local government areas which they described as “slow” and in “very deplorable conditions”.

“Virtually all roads in Eket, which is the headquarters of Akwa Ibom South Senatorial District, are in very deplorable conditions.

“The union appeals to the state government to facilitate renewal of Eket, and rehabilitate the bad roads in the areas as it remains the gateway to the international community through the oil companies doing business in the land.

“The union observed with dismay that the Qua Iboe Terminal (QIT) Road leading to Mobil Producing Tank Farm was commissioned without completion and calls on the state government to revisit the road project with a view to giving it a proper completion, in the line with its designated status, and adorned with streetlights,” it said.

READ ALSO:

PREMIUM TIMES could not immediately reach the commissioner for works in the state, Ephraim Inyang, for his response. The commissioner did not respond to the calls and text messages from this newspaper.

The group, which renewed its call for the relocation of Mobil’s head office from Lagos to Akwa Ibom, said it was somehow satisfied with Governor Udom Emmanuel’s effort to industrialise the state, but said they were wondering “why Ekid Nation is completely left out in the establishment of industries”.