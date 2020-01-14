Assembly approves N5bn film village for Delta

Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa. [Photo credit: Thisday Live]
Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa. [Photo credit: Thisday Live]

The Delta State House of Assembly on Tuesday approved the request by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to construct a N5 billion film village and leisure park in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the film village and leisure park will be built at Ugbolu, in Oshimili North Local Government area at the cost of N5 billion.

The assembly, which resumed plenary on Tuesday, had been on a four-week break.

The request of the governor was contained in a letter read during plenary by the Speaker, Sheriff Oborevwori, in Asaba.

Mr Okowa said the project, when completed, would not only boost the revenue base of the state, but would also create jobs for youths of the state.

He said the state government would provide 30 per cent of the funding of the project, while investors would provide 70 per cent.

The Majority Leader of the Assembly, Tim Owhefere, moved the motion for the House to receive and adopt the letter.

The motion was seconded by the member representing Udu Constituency, Peter Uvieijitobor.

The request was unanimously adopted by the lawmakers when it put to voice vote by the Speaker.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.