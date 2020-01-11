Bayelsa Governorship: Court says Lokpbiri’s petition filed late

Heineken Lokpobiri
Heineken Lokpobiri

A Port Harcourt Division of the Appeal Court Saturday ruled that Heineken Lokpobiri’s petition challenging the APC governorship primary election in Bayelsa was filed out of time.

Reading the judgment, the judge, Isaiah Olufemi said Mr Lokpobiri failed to comply with the statutory 14 days period, saying that he ought to have filed the case not later than September 17, 2019.

“The matter was filed on Sept. 18, outside the 14 days statutory period. The petition was not filed within time,’’ he said.

It will be recalled that Mr Lokpobiri, a former Minister of State for Agriculture, had approached a Federal High Court, challenging the emergence of David Lyon as the governorship candidate of the APC in Bayelsa.

He had prayed the court to declare him the candidate of the APC, saying that he and not Mr Lyon won the party’s governorship primaries in the state.

READ ALSO: Gov. Dickson made APC’s victory in Bayelsa ‘much easier’- Minister

The lower court had ruled outside its prayers, declaring that APC had no candidate for the election.

The appeal court, however, held that although Mr Lokpobiri had the right to contest the outcome of the party’s governorship primaries, he only did so outside the stipulated time.

The court further held that the parties were right to challenge the lower court’s decision which said that APC had no candidate for the November 16, 2019 governorship election in Bayelsa.

It consequently, set aside the judgment of the lower court, describing it as having erred in law.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.