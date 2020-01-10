Jonathan urges Niger Delta youth to shun violence

Former President Goodluck Jonathan
Goodluck Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has urged Niger Delta youth to shun acts of violence and embrace peace to ease the execution of projects that would ensure the development of the region.

Mr Jonathan gave the advice when officials of Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), Worldwide, and Niger Delta Youth Leaders, visited him to commiserate with him over the attack on his residence in Otuoke.

The former president’s residence in Otuoke, Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa, was attacked on December 24 by gunmen.

Mr Jonathan, while thanking his visitors for the concern, admonished them to shun any act of violence as no nation could develop in an atmosphere of criminality and violence.

The former president said there was no reason for the attack, pointing out that he had done his own part for the development of Nigeria as a nation.

He called on security agencies to ensure that those who carried out the act were brought to book.

Earlier, President of IYC, Pereotubo Oweilaemi, had called on security agencies to ensure the unmasking of the perpetrators of the attack.

READ ALSO: Ondo governor speaks on toddler stolen from church, arson

“The attack on former President Jonathan’s home at Otuoke is really embarrassing. The perpetrators of that dastardly act should not go unpunished. Security agencies should ensure they fish out those hoodlums.

“We are calling on the neighbouring communities around Otuoke to cooperate with the security agencies in order to fish out those bandits,” he said.

Also speaking, Kennedy West, a youth leader, said that it was saddening that people from the region could plan an attack on the former president.

He said that there was no reason to justify that attack.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.