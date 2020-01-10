PDP chairman shot dead in Delta

A ward chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State, South-South Nigeria, has been shot dead.

The slain politician, Paul Onomuakpokpo, the PDP chairman in Olomu Ward 1, Ughelli South Local Government Area of the state, was killed on Wednesday at about 7 p.m. along a highway in the state while driving in his car, the police spokesperson in the state, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, told PREMIUM TIMES, Friday evening.

“It is a suspected assassination, investigation is ongoing” Ms Onovwakpoyeya, deputy superintendent of police, said.

No arrest has been made yet, the police said.

Delta state government has asked security agencies in the state to “take all necessary actions” to fish out those behind the killing, the commissioner for information in the state, Charles Aniagwu, said.

The state chairman of PDP, Kingsley Esiso, declined comment on the killing. “I have been in Abuja, I have not gotten details, I cannot comment on it,” he said.

