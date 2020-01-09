Kidnapped policemen regain freedom in Rivers

Nigeria Police
Nigeria Police on patrol

The Police Command in Rivers State has rescued two policemen and a civilian kidnapped on their way to work in November 2019 in Andoni Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

This was contained in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Thursday by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Nnamdi Omoni, a deputy superintendent of police.

Mr Omoni said Godwin Anwuri, an assistant superintendent of police and Gift Ojimini, a sergeant, were kidnapped two months ago adding that they were rescued in the early hours of January 9 following intense pressure on their abductors by the command’s Tactical Unit, complemented by support from the locals.

He said the policemen have been debriefed and are currently receiving medical attention.

“Meanwhile, the manhunt for their abductors is still on, as we appeal to the public to assist us with credible information that can lead to their arrest,” Mr Omomi said.

He said the state Commissioner of Police Mustapha Dandaura has reassured residents of the state that he was perfectly poised to dealing with all criminal elements in the state and restore sanity ultimately.

(NAN)

