Edo APC gives conditions for reconciliation with Oshiomhole

Former Governor Adams Oshiomole
APC Chairman, Adams Oshiomole

The Edo Publicity Secretary of the All Progress Congress (APC), Joseph Osagiede, says the party is ready for reconciliation if initiated by a neutral body.

Mr Osagiede, who made the disclosure while briefing journalists at the party’s Secretariat in Benin on Monday, said either the presidency or the Benin traditional council should make such a move.

According to him, we have already said that we are willing for reconciliation, but we cannot constitute a reconciliation body when you are an interested party in the issue.

“A neutral body from the presidency or Benin traditional council can set up a committee for reconciliation.

He expressed optimism that the crisis in the party at the state level was dying down as the activities of the Edo People’s Movement (EPM), a breakout group of the party, was fading away.

READ ALSO: Oshiomhole, Obaseki faceoff: Edo traditional rulers to fast, pray January 2

“I think the APC crisis is already ending because we know that EPM is already folding up; we know that the members of EPM are also reaching out to us”.

Mr Osagiede said it was expected that the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, should heed to the wish of the Oba of Benin, Ewuare 11 who had called for peace to reign.

“The Oba’s wish is that there should be peace and for Oshiomhole to still be supporting EPM, he is working against the wishes of the Oba.

“The national chairman should take a clue from the Oba and come home, meet with the governor and take him to the Oba and say we have reconciled.

He added that he was not a factional publicity secretary of the party but the state publicity secretary, noting that those who left the party to form EPM had no bearing with APC.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.