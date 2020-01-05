Port Harcourt airport runway closed over bush fire

Port Harcourt International Airport
Port Harcourt airport [Photo: Information Nigeria]

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has announced the temporary closure of Port Harcourt International Airport runway following a bush fire incident near the area.

The General Manager, Corporate Affairs, FAAN, Henrietta Yakubu, made the announcement in a statement issued in Lagos on Saturday.

Ms Yakubu explained that the temporarily closure of the runway was part of safety precautions.

“A joint team from the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria and the Nigeria Airspace Management Agency is presently evaluating the situation.

“This is with a view to ensuring that the airside is cleared of smoke and restoration of normalcy at the airport,” she said.

She assured that FAAN was committed to its core values of safety, security and comfort of passengers and airport users.

(NAN)

