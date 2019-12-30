Attack: JTF, Navy officials visit Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan

The Joint Task Force (JFT), code-named Operation Delta Safe and the Nigerian Navy on Monday visited former President Goodluck Jonathan’s residence in Otuoke, Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

The visit was to ascertain the level of damage following attack on the former president’s residence by unknown gunmen on Christmas eve.

They said the visit was also to find necessary solution to prevent reoccurrence of such attacks.

In attendance were the JTF Commander, Akinjide Akinrinade, a rear admiral and Flag Officer Commanding Central Naval Command, Saidu Garba, rear admiral and Commander of Nigerian Navy Ship Soroh, Felix Esekhile, a commodore, amongst others.

In his remarks, Mr Jonathan urged them to be thorough in their investigations.

“Be thorough as you seek to bring the perpetrators to book and ensure that such mindless attack do not happen again in any part of the country,” Mr Jonathan said.

(NAN)

