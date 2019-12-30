Oshiomhole, Obaseki faceoff: Edo traditional rulers to fast, pray January 2

APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole and Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki.
APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole and Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki.

The Edo State Council of Traditional Rulers will, on January 2 embark on fasting and prayer to seek God’s intervention in the ongoing crisis in the state.

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State and his immediate predecessor and National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, have been embroiled in protracted crisis which has polarised the party in the state.

The crisis between the two gladiators and their supporters has continued unabated in spite of the intervention by the leadership of the party, governors and other well-meaning individuals in the country.

Usman Abudah, spokesperson of the Otaru of Auchi, in a statement in Benin on Monday, said the royal father, Aliyu Momoh, enjoined the Muslim ummah in his kingdom to continue to pray for peace in the state.

READ ALSO: Insecurity: Buhari hints on changes in military to re-energise troops

Mr Abudah said the monarch, while briefing members of Otaru-in-Council (OIC) on the recent meeting of the state Traditional Rulers’ Council, presided over by the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, had also urged them to join in the exercise.

While stating that the fasting would hold on January 2, he enjoined the entire kingdom to also support the efforts of the royal fathers, “as prayers are never too much and nobody knows whose prayers the Almighty will accept.”

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.