Kidnapped Cross River NLC Chairman Released

NIGERIA: Nigerian police force
Nigerian police force used to illustrate the story

The Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Cross River chapter, Ben Ukpepi, has regained freedom from his abductors, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Mr Ukpepi, who was released on Sunday evening after being in captivity for six days, was kidnapped in his residence in Akpabuyo local government area of Cross River, near Calabar.

He was reportedly making a phone call when his abductors struck.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Irene Ugbo, confirmed the release of the NLC chairman in a telephone interview with NAN on Monday in Calabar.

Ms Ugo, a deputy superintendent of police, told NAN that the chairman was released by a combined team of security agencies in the state.

According to her, the chairman was currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in Calabar.

The PRO did not disclose if any ransom was paid for his release, but added that he was released unhurt.

“As we speak, the Chairman of NLC was released last night. He is currently receiving medication in a hospital in Calabar,” she said.

Also, Alfred Mboto, Permanent Secretary on Security in Governor’s Office, told NAN that the chairman was released unhurt.

On his part, Ani Esin, the State Security Adviser for Southern Cross River, said that Mr Ukpepi was released by the efforts of government and security agencies in the state.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.