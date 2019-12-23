Kidnapped Cross River NLC Chairman Released

Related News

The Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Cross River chapter, Ben Ukpepi, has regained freedom from his abductors, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Mr Ukpepi, who was released on Sunday evening after being in captivity for six days, was kidnapped in his residence in Akpabuyo local government area of Cross River, near Calabar.

He was reportedly making a phone call when his abductors struck.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Irene Ugbo, confirmed the release of the NLC chairman in a telephone interview with NAN on Monday in Calabar.

Ms Ugo, a deputy superintendent of police, told NAN that the chairman was released by a combined team of security agencies in the state.

According to her, the chairman was currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in Calabar.

The PRO did not disclose if any ransom was paid for his release, but added that he was released unhurt.

“As we speak, the Chairman of NLC was released last night. He is currently receiving medication in a hospital in Calabar,” she said.

Also, Alfred Mboto, Permanent Secretary on Security in Governor’s Office, told NAN that the chairman was released unhurt.

On his part, Ani Esin, the State Security Adviser for Southern Cross River, said that Mr Ukpepi was released by the efforts of government and security agencies in the state.

(NAN)