NGO sues AGF, others over alleged corruption in Bayelsa

Abubakar Malami ... The group wants the federal government to stop release of funds to the current Bayelsa government
Abubakar Malami

A non-governmental organisation, the Incorporated Trustees of Matagu Foundation, has filed a suit against the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation,(AGF) Abubakar Malami, over an alleged violation of Bayelsa State citizens’ fundamental rights.

The suit with number FHC/ABJ/CS/1613/2019, seen by PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday, was filed by the plaintiff’s lawyer, Francis Obalim, on December 17.

The action is based on the group’s claims of massive diversion of funds by the Bayelsa State government.

Joined in the suit as the second defendant is the Accountant-General of the Federation; Ahmed Idris, Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (third) and the Attorney-General of Bayelsa State (fourth).

Mr Obalim in his suit affirmed that the plaintiff being a watchdog for the enforcement of human rights and prevention of corrupt practices wants an order of the court for the enforcement of the fundamental rights of Bayelsa people.

The plaintiff through their lawyer wants, “A declaration that every citizen of Bayelsa State is entitled to the recognized human right to an adequate standard of living, to healthcare, to socio and economic development; and the right to life and human security and dignity.

“A declaration that the diversion of the sum of 850 million Naira and or 40 million Naira and or N4 million and N3.5 million from Bayelsa State Government House is illegal and it violates Articles 16, 17, 22 and 24 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples in so far as it limits the rights of Bayelsa People to their common resources.”

They want ” An order directing the first to third defendants to stop any further release of funds to the current government of Bayelsa State to curtail any further loss, diversion or mismanagement of the resources of People of Bayelsa State

“An order directing the refund of all the diverted funds in tenfolds with accrued interest at the rate of 30% Interest of the Original Sum to the Bayelsa State Government coffers.

“An order directing the first and fourth defendants to prosecute the public officers who diverted the sum of N850 million Naira, N40 million, N4 million and N3.5 million from Bayelsa State Government House forthwith.

The matter is yet to be assigned to a judge.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.