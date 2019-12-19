Flood destroys 4,370 houses, displaces 51,000 people in Cross River

Related News

The Cross River State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) said flood destroyed 4,370 houses and displaced over 51,000 people in 212 communities in the state.

The Director-General of SEMA, Princewill Ayim, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Calabar.

Mr Ayim said that the incidents occurred between July and September, adding that measures were taken to provide succour for the victims.

According to him, some of the victims abandoned their homes for safety, as the incident had brought untold hardship on them.

He mentioned some of the affected local government areas to include Boki, Etung, Biase, Calabar South, Calabar Municipal, Ogoja among others.

He told NAN that some agencies intervened by providing relief materials to the affected victims across the state to ameliorate their plight.

The DG commended the Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency and the National Emergency Management Agency for donating relief materials to the victims at different occasions.

He also disclosed that 19 cases of fire outbreaks were recorded in the state within the period under review, adding that property worth millions of Naira were destroyed in the incident.

“Between July to September, flood destroyed 4,370 houses and displaced over 51,000 people in 212 communities in Cross River. Some of the victims built their houses along the water channel and so they could not escape the flooding.

“Others had poor drainage systems around their locality while some of them were dumping their refuse inside the drains, making it difficult for water to flow freely.

“We have carried out massive awareness campaigns to enlighten residents in the state to stop building along water channels and stop dumping their refuse inside the drains,’’ he said.

He explained that Governor Ben Ayade of the state had at different times provided relief materials to the victims.

(NAN)