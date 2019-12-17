Ijaw groups demand Wike apology over dethronement threats to Kalabari monarch

Governor Nyesom wike
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state.

Some Ijaw groups have demanded an apology from Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State after he threatened to sanction a Kalabari monarch over a visit by his Bayelsa counterpart, Seriake Dickson.

The groups consist of Ijaw Elders Forum (IEF), Ijaw Professionals Association (IPA). and the Ijaw Nation Forum (INF).

In a statement jointly signed by Atamuno Atamuno, Vice-Chairman, IEF; Paul Toun, Chairman Board of Trustees, IPA; Ben Okoro, Moderatorm INF, they expressed shock at Mr Wike’s utterances.

“We have watched with dismay a video clip showing the Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike, berating and denigrating the revered stool of the Amayanabo of Kalabari, King Theophilus J.T. Princewill with threats of removal over the visit of the governor of Bayelsa State to the Kalabari monarch.

“Governor’s Wike’s threat to the Amayanabo of Kalabari is totally unacceptable, divisive and capable of causing unnecessary division and unnecessary tension in Rivers State,’’ the groups said.

READ ALSO: NBA in Rivers has become “enemy of our people” – Wike

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Wike threatened to dethrone the Amayanabo of Kalabari kingdom, Theophilus Princewill, over a recent visit to his palace by his Bayelsa counterpart, Seriake Dickson.

Mr Wike accused his Bayelsa counterpart of creating tension in the state by allegedly embarking on the trip without getting clearance from the appropriate authorities under the guise “of coming to see Ijaw people’’.

“This coalition of Ijaw Elders Forum Lagos, Ijaw Professionals as well as the Ijaw Nation Forum condemns in very strong terms this disrespect of the respected traditional institution.

“We have absolute respect for constituted authority and expect persons in position of authority to reciprocate same,’’ the coalition added.

The coalition said the monarch could not be removed at the whims and caprices of the governor.

“We would like to emphasise that the monarch of Kalabari is occupying a well-respected traditional throne vested upon him by the ancestors of his kingdom and cannot be removed at the whims and caprices of the governor.

We request that the governor remedy this obvious mistake by issuing an apology to the monarch and the good people of the Ijaw nation to correct this wrong done to our people,’’ the groups said.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.