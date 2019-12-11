DPR seals 56 petrol stations in Cross River

Related News

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) in Cross River State has sealed 56 petrol stations across the state between January till date for sharp practices.

The Operations Controller of DPR in the state, Philip Awolu, disclosed this on Wednesday while speaking with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Calabar, the state capital.

Mr Awolu said the stations were sealed for violating operational guidelines and stipulated standard of the DPR.

He told NAN that some of the managers of the sealed stations paid their sanctioned fees and thereafter, they were unsealed for business.

Mr Awolu said the achievements recorded within the period under review across the state were made possible through intensified surveillance and cooperation of staff of the agency.

“For the year 2019, we inspected about 1,170 filling stations across the state and out of that, about 876 were active, 56 were sealed while others were shanties filling stations that cannot be regularised.

“Some of the managers of the sealed filling station paid their sanctioned fee and thereafter we unsealed them for business.

“During the year also, we received over 200 applications from petroleum market retailers.

“We processed and issued about 93 of different categories of approval ranging from suitability approval, license to operate and others,” he said.

Mr Awolu said the DPR also granted approval to depot operators for various activities ranging from clearing of vessels.

He said the agency generated revenue to government coffers through the processing of applications for marketers.

On operational activities at the Calabar depot, Mr Awolu said a number of depots were inactive, while those still operating were adhering to stipulated guidelines and safety standard.

He assured that there were enough petroleum products that would serve motorists and other users during the Christmas period and beyond.

“For premium motor spirit, we have over 100 million litres in stock, over 24 million litres of diesel and for kerosene, we have over 6 million litres.

“This product will serve the people up to February. We don’t envisage any scarcity at all,” Mr Awolu said.

He warned against any form of diversion, saying that DPR would intensify its surveillance to ensure that all ‘unfit stations’ were made to meet the required standard and have operational license.

On gas retailing in the state, Mr Awolu said DPR was working to ensure that all dispensing outlets were removed from residential areas for safety.

(NAN)