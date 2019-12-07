Missing cash: Arrested NSCDC officials resume duty at Bayelsa Govt. House

NSCDC personnel used to illustrate the story will be protecting farmlands
NSCDC personnel used to illustrate the story

Four personnel of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) arrested over alleged theft at Bayelsa Government House Yeagoa have returned to their duty posts.

Christiana Abiakam-Omanu, Bayelsa Commandant of NSCDC, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday that the NSCDC personnel were questioned and freed by the police.

“You know whenever something happens, security personnel deployed are usually the first suspects and they were questioned and have since resumed work at their duty posts.

“They are back to work as we speak while the investigation by the police continues.

”On our own at NSCDC, we are conducting our independent investigations and there is no substantial issue to comment on at this time,” she said.

The Bayelsa Police Command had confirmed reports of stealing of large sums of money at the Bayelsa Government House, Yenagoa, amidst discrepancies about the amount.

Superintendent of Police, Asinim Butswat, who spoke to a NAN, said that some arrests have been made while an investigation was underway.

According to Mr Butswat, seven security men comprising three policemen and four Civil Defense personnel on guard duties when the money got missing were in custody and being interrogated.

“On 5th December, 2019, at about 08:50 hours, the Command received a report of burglary and stealing in the office of the Deputy Chief of Staff, Government House, Yenagoa.

“It was reported that the main entrance door to the office of the Deputy Chief of Staff was broken and the safe inside the office were destroyed.

“The crime scene was visited by Policemen and it was further revealed that the sum of Three Million Five Hundred Thousand Naira was stolen.

“Three Policemen, four personnel of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps and one maintenance staff on guard duty at the Governor’s office were arrested.

“They are being interrogated at the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department, Yenagoa,” Mr Butswat said (NAN)

