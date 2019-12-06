Police declare three teenage girls missing in Akwa Ibom

nigeria_akwa_ibom_state_map
Akwa Ibom on the Nigerian map

The police in Akwa Ibom have declared three teenage girls missing in the state.

A police statement on Friday gave the names of the missing girls as Andinofiok Isaiah Jimmy, 17; Esther Michael Okon, 12; and Margaret Etim Asuquo, 17.

The statement signed by the acting police spokesperson in the state, N-Nudam Fredrick, said Miss Andinofiok, from Abak Local Government Area of the state, is 4ft tall, dark in complexion and has no tribal marks. She speaks English and Annang languages fluently.

She is said to have left her home on November 15 to an unknown destination and has not been seen since then.

The second girl, Miss Esther, is from Nung Ukim, Ikono Local Government Area, but lived at Afaha Idoro, Uyo Local Government Area.

Miss Esther, said to be 4ft tall, dark in complexion and fluent in English and Ibibio, was said to have left her home on November 2, 2019 to an unknown destination.

The third girl, Miss Margaret, is from Udua Assang, Oron Local Government Area, but lived at 151 Abak Road, Uyo.

She is 4ft tall, chocolate in complexion, and fluent in English and Oron languages.

The police said Miss Margaret left home with her luggage on November 8 to an unknown destination and has not returned home.

The police appealed to people with useful information on the missing girls to report to the nearest police.

