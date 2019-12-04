Delta Assembly passes Appropriation Bill of N395 bn for 2020

Related News

The Delta State House of Assembly on Wednesday passed the state Appropriation Bill of N395 billion for 2020.

The passage of the Bill followed the adoption of the report of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation during plenary in Asaba, the state capital.

Presenting the report, the Chairman of the committee, Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu, said N223 billion was for Capital Expenditure, while N172 billion was for Recurrent Expenditure.

Consequently, the Majority Leader, Tim Owhefere, moved for a motion for the consideration of the report as well as passage of the Bill.

The motion was unanimously adopted by the House after it was seconded by Austin Chikezie, representing Aniocha South.

The Speaker, Sheriff Oborevwori, who commended the lawmakers for the speedy passage of the bill, said the House properly scrutinised the recurrent and capital expenditure which increased the initial budget.

He noted that the timely presentation and passage of the bill would enable government commence timely implementation.

The bill showed an increase of N6.2 billion compared to the N389 billion presented by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

(NAN)