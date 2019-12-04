Delta Assembly passes Appropriation Bill of N395 bn for 2020

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa Presenting the 2019 Budget Estimates to the State House of Assembly, in Asaba. (PHOTO CREDIT; JIBUONR SAMUEL)
Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa Presenting the 2019 Budget Estimates to the State House of Assembly, in Asaba. (PHOTO CREDIT; JIBUONR SAMUEL)

The Delta State House of Assembly on Wednesday passed the state Appropriation Bill of N395 billion for 2020.

The passage of the Bill followed the adoption of the report of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation during plenary in Asaba, the state capital.

Presenting the report, the Chairman of the committee, Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu, said N223 billion was for Capital Expenditure, while N172 billion was for Recurrent Expenditure.

Consequently, the Majority Leader, Tim Owhefere, moved for a motion for the consideration of the report as well as passage of the Bill.

The motion was unanimously adopted by the House after it was seconded by Austin Chikezie, representing Aniocha South.

The Speaker, Sheriff Oborevwori, who commended the lawmakers for the speedy passage of the bill, said the House properly scrutinised the recurrent and capital expenditure which increased the initial budget.

He noted that the timely presentation and passage of the bill would enable government commence timely implementation.

The bill showed an increase of N6.2 billion compared to the N389 billion presented by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.