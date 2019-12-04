Gov. Ayade sends names of 36 commissioner-nominees to Cross River Assembly

Cross River governor, Ben Ayade.
Cross River governor, Ben Ayade.

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State has forwarded second list of 36 commissioner nominees to the Cross River House of Assembly for screening and confirmation.

The list was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Calabar by Hope Obeten, Chief Press Secretary to Speaker of the Assembly, Eteng Jonah-Williams.

The list comprises commissioner- nominees from the 18 local government areas of the state.

NAN reports that the governor had earlier sent in three names to the Assembly for screening as commissioners, thereby raising the number to 39.

NAN reports that over 80 per cent of the commissioner-nominees had earlier served in the first term of Ayade.

Some of them are: Inyang Asibong who was Commissioner for Health, Asu Okang was Commissioner for Sport and Dane Osim-Asu, who was in charge of Works.

Some of the new nominees are: Jake Otu-Enyia, Mfon Bassey, Betta Edu, and Omang Idiege.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.