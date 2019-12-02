Bayelsa Assembly passes financial autonomy bill

Bayelsa Assembly [Photo credit: Peoples Daily Weekend Newspaper]

The Bayelsa State House of Assembly, on Monday, passed the Legislative Fund Management Bill, 2019, which signals financial autonomy for the Assembly.

The Speaker, Monday Obolo, while speaking during the emergency sitting of the Assembly in Yenagoa, said the bill would help the state legislature to manage its finances properly.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Assembly also received the report of its committee on public service establishment on the House of Assembly Service Commission.

READ ALSO: Taraba Assembly Speaker resigns

The Speaker, however, promised to always work to enhance people-oriented legislature.

Meanwhile, Mr Obolo has sworn in the new member, representing Brass Constituency I, Charles Daniel.

Mr Daniel, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was declared winner of the November 16 supplementary election in his constituency.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.