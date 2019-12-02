Bayelsa Assembly passes financial autonomy bill

Related News

The Bayelsa State House of Assembly, on Monday, passed the Legislative Fund Management Bill, 2019, which signals financial autonomy for the Assembly.

The Speaker, Monday Obolo, while speaking during the emergency sitting of the Assembly in Yenagoa, said the bill would help the state legislature to manage its finances properly.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Assembly also received the report of its committee on public service establishment on the House of Assembly Service Commission.

The Speaker, however, promised to always work to enhance people-oriented legislature.

Meanwhile, Mr Obolo has sworn in the new member, representing Brass Constituency I, Charles Daniel.

Mr Daniel, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was declared winner of the November 16 supplementary election in his constituency.

