Akwa Ibom govt keeps mum on banker’s detention over ‘annoying’ Facebook posts

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel
Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel

The Akwa Ibom government is yet to make any public comment on the arrest and detention of a 21-year-old banker, Michael Itok.

Mr Itok was accused of publishing “damaging and annoying” materials against Governor Udom Emmanuel on Facebook.

PREMIUM TIMES, Wednesday, reported how Mr Itok, a marketer with Prudential Microfinance Bank, Uyo, was arraigned on Tuesday before a magistrate court in the city before he was remanded in the Uyo prison.

He is being prosecuted by the SSS.

Mr Itok was reportedly arrested around November 8 and detained for more than 40 days by the SSS.

The charge against the bank marketer reads, “That you, Mr Michael Itok and another now at large, sometimes in October, 2019 at 1000 Units Housing Estate, Idu Uruan, Uruan Local Government Area, within the Uyo Magisterial District did constitute yourself into a nuisance by publishing damaging and annoying articles on your Facebook page with the aim of harassing, blackmailing and bringing to disrepute His Excellency Deacon Udom Gabriel Emmanuel and other staff of the Akwa Ibom State Government House, and thereby commits and offence punishable under Section 6(1) (f) of the Akwa Ibom State Internal Security and Enforcement Law, 2009.”

READ ALSO: Police arrest, molest two Nigerian journalists covering protest

Mr Itok, according to his Facebook profile, claimed he has worked before as a steward to Governor Emmanuel.

Silence

Uwemedimo Nwoko and Charles Udoh, the state attorney general and commissioner for information respectively did not respond to calls and text messages from PREMIUM TIMES before this paper published the story.

The information commissioner, Mr Udoh, responded on Thursday to a call from PREMIUM TIMES on the matter. “I need to talk to the attorney general first, I don’t know the details (of the case),” he said, with a promise to get back to the PREMIUM TIMES reporter.

A day after, the commissioner is yet to call back nor respond to calls from PREMIUM TIMES.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.