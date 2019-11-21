Edo gets new police commissioner

A new Commissioner of Police has assumed office in the Edo Command of the Nigerian Police Force.

He is Lawal Jimeta, former Commissioner, Police Mobile, Abuja.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Mr Jimeta officially took over from outgone CP, Mohammed DanMalam, now an Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG).

Mr Jimeta, in his maiden remarks on Thursday, pledged to be fair, firm, and humane in the discharge of his responsibilities in the state.

He also promised to follow the footprints of his predecessor to ensure that the state was well secured, protected and criminals eradicated from the state.

The new CP who noted that his predecessor had achieved a lot in the fight against crime and criminality in Edo further promised to uphold the human rights of all stakeholders in the state.

He, however, solicited the cooperation of all to ensure the safety and protection of every resident of the state.

He stressed that he would ensure that the policies of the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, were strictly enforced in the state by officers and men in the command.

Earlier, Mr DanMalam revealed that the Edo command had 55 Police Divisions and 10 Area Commands.

He charged the new CP to work in line with the 1999 constitution which saddled the responsibility to protect and secure the lives of citizens of the country on the force.

He expressed optimism that his successor would achieve greater success in the state, and charged him on the need for partnership with stakeholders.

Mr Jimeta is the 41st commissioner of police in the history of the command.

(NAN)

