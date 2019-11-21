APC Crisis: Ganduje leads committee to end Oshiomhole/Obaseki feud

Related News

The Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has been appointed by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to head a five-member committee to end the crisis rockng the chapter in Edo State.

This decision was necessitated by the need to resolve the discord between the party’s National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, and the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, which has ruptured the chapter.

The decision also follows the suspension of the Edo branch chairman of the party, Anslem Ojezua, and the accusations leveled against Mr Oshiomhole by Mr Obaseki’s faction in the state.

As explained in the party’s statement released on Wednesday night by its spokesperson, Lanre Issa-Onilu, the committee has been tasked to investigate the cause of the lingering crisis and present its findings to the appropriate organ of the party.

“The Committee is expected to meet with all disputing interests and present its findings to the party. You would recall that the party took a decision earlier in the week to constitute a committee of prominent party leaders on the lingering crisis in our party in Edo State.

“This marks another step in our party’s effort to find a lasting solution to the crisis and ensure our party comes out of it even stronger,” said Mr Issa-Onilu.

Other members of the committee include Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Bello Masari; former governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi; former governor of Borno State and serving senator, Kashim Shettima and Ahmed Wadada (Secretary).

Tussle

The power tussle within the ruling APC took a different turn last week Tuesday with the ‘suspension’ of both Messrs Oshiomhole, and Ojezua.

Mr Oshiomhole was suspended following a vote of no confidence passed on him by 18 chairmen of the local chapters of the party in Edo State.

Mr Ojezua was suspended by 11 out of the 16 members of the Edo State Working Committee (SWC) on the same day.

On Wednesday, both parties reinforced their stance.

The APC NWC at the party secretariat in Abuja, approved Mr Ojezua’s suspension while at about the same time in Benin, a meeting was held by Mr Obaseki’s faction to approve Mr Oshiomhole’s suspension.

The governor, who was the ex-labour leader’s political protege, has since falling out with him, thus settling the stage for the factionalisation of the party in the state.