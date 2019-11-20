Gov. Dickson appoints 32 permanent secretaries four months to end of tenure

Related News

The Bayelsa State governor, Seriake Dickson, has appointed a new head for the state civil service.

Mr Dickson has also appointed 32 new permanent secretaries “to fill existing vacancies in the civil service,” a statement said.

The new acting head of service, Biobelemoye Charles-Onyeama, is said to be the most senior permanent secretary in Bayelsa civil service.

Mrs Charles-Onyeama’s appointment followed the retirement of the former head of service, Luka Obiri.

The appointments were announced on Tuesday through a statement from Mr Dickson’s spokesperson, Fidelis Soriwei.

According to the statement, “The appointments are based on seniority in service, meritorious service and fair spread among the Local Government Areas of the state”.

The new permanent secretaries would be sworn in on Friday by Mr Dickson.

Mr Dickson’s second term ends in February next year.

The governor’s party, the Peoples Democracy Party, was trounced in the Saturday’s governorship election in the state by the All Progressives Congress.

Below is a list of the new permanent secretaries as announced by the governor’s spokesperson, Mr Soriwei:

1. Ujile Ayi Helen

2. Mark Isaac Ikasuote

3. Ikelemo Nancy Waibite

4. Yaweh Help Jane

5. Mieyefa Emily

6. Singabele Oyinbrakemi Joyce

7. Oweimo Ebieme William

8. Gowon Toruyouyei

9. Eniekezimene Daniel

10. Tamaraodubo Thomas

Akpokabowei

11. Orubebe Timilaemi

12. Oguara Juliana D. A.

13. Omubo Wakiente Onokuma

14. Benwari Clarence Barimugha

15. Jokori James

16. Ekinabhari Dumatein Stephanie

17. Dr Asiam Blessing Ikuru

18. Patience Oliemen Erica Abah 19. Amasuomo Hannah Binafeigha

20. Keku Okobakiye Alaboigoni

21. Liverpool Walton Akpobolokemi

22. Alegi Ebiotu

23. Dickson Hitler

24. Ewhrudjakpo Christopher O

25. Koroye Tonye Enebimere

26. Freston Akpor

27. Imolade-Adeh Ayebatonye

28. Tukuru Patimidi Roland

29. Amokiese Beneovie Onumajira

30. Weribakumo Amaitari

31. Waripamo Martin Amaitari

32. Ndoni-Gabriel Ebiere Flora