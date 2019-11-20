Gov. Dickson appoints 32 permanent secretaries four months to end of tenure

The Bayelsa State governor, Seriake Dickson, has appointed a new head for the state civil service.
Mr Dickson has also appointed 32 new permanent secretaries “to fill existing vacancies in the civil service,” a statement said.
The new acting head of service, Biobelemoye Charles-Onyeama, is said to be the most senior permanent secretary in Bayelsa civil service.
Mrs Charles-Onyeama’s appointment followed the retirement of the former head of service, Luka Obiri.
The appointments were announced on Tuesday through a statement from Mr Dickson’s spokesperson, Fidelis Soriwei.
According to the statement, “The appointments are based on seniority in service, meritorious service and fair spread among the Local Government Areas of the state”.
The new permanent secretaries would be sworn in on Friday by Mr Dickson.
Mr Dickson’s second term ends in February next year.
The governor’s party, the Peoples Democracy Party, was trounced in the Saturday’s governorship election in the state by the All Progressives Congress.
Below is a list of the new permanent secretaries as announced by the governor’s spokesperson, Mr Soriwei:
1. Ujile Ayi Helen
2. Mark Isaac Ikasuote
3. Ikelemo Nancy Waibite
4. Yaweh Help Jane
5. Mieyefa Emily
6. Singabele Oyinbrakemi Joyce
7. Oweimo Ebieme William
8. Gowon Toruyouyei
9. Eniekezimene Daniel
10. Tamaraodubo Thomas
Akpokabowei
11. Orubebe Timilaemi
12. Oguara Juliana D. A.
13. Omubo Wakiente Onokuma
14. Benwari Clarence Barimugha
15. Jokori James
16. Ekinabhari Dumatein Stephanie
17. Dr Asiam Blessing Ikuru
18. Patience Oliemen Erica Abah 19. Amasuomo Hannah Binafeigha
20. Keku Okobakiye Alaboigoni
21. Liverpool Walton Akpobolokemi
22. Alegi Ebiotu
23. Dickson Hitler
24. Ewhrudjakpo Christopher O
25. Koroye Tonye Enebimere
26. Freston Akpor
27. Imolade-Adeh Ayebatonye
28. Tukuru Patimidi Roland
29. Amokiese Beneovie Onumajira
30. Weribakumo Amaitari
31. Waripamo Martin Amaitari
32. Ndoni-Gabriel Ebiere Flora