Jubilation in Yenagoa as APC supporters storm major roads

Supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State on Monday stormed major streets of Yenagoa, the state capital, to celebrate the victory of their party in Saturday’s election.

The supporters, in their tens and hundreds, took over major streets in the capital city, chanting victory songs.

A PREMIUM TIMES reporter in the capital city reports that the supporters took over the popular Tombia Roundabout.

Some of the supporters who spoke in an interview with our reporter expressed their delight at the result of the election.

“Lyon is a man of the people and that’s why he won convincingly,” a supporter of the party told PREMiUM TIMES at Edepie.

The party’s governorship candidate in Bayelsa State, David Lyon, was declared winner of the Bayelsa State 2019 governorship election.

The declaration was made Monday morning by Faraday Orumwese, Vice Chancellor of the University of Benin and the returning officer in the election.

The returning officer announced that Mr Lyon polled 352,552 votes to defeat Duoye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 143, 172 votes.

The total number of registered voters was announced as 922, 562 and the number of accredited voters was put at 517,883.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Lyon won in six of the eight local governments in the state.

On Monday, there was traffic snarl along Amasoma Road as supporters of the party trooped out to celebrate its victory. The same was the situation at Tombia Roundabout and along Edepie Road.