Jubilation in Yenagoa as APC supporters storm major roads

Jubilation in Yenagoa as APC supporters storm major roads
Jubilation in Yenagoa as APC supporters storm major roads

Supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State on Monday stormed major streets of Yenagoa, the state capital, to celebrate the victory of their party in Saturday’s election.

The supporters, in their tens and hundreds, took over major streets in the capital city, chanting victory songs.

A PREMIUM TIMES reporter in the capital city reports that the supporters took over the popular Tombia Roundabout.

Some of the supporters who spoke in an interview with our reporter expressed their delight at the result of the election.

“Lyon is a man of the people and that’s why he won convincingly,” a supporter of the party told PREMiUM TIMES at Edepie.

The party’s governorship candidate in Bayelsa State, David Lyon, was declared winner of the Bayelsa State 2019 governorship election.

The declaration was made Monday morning by Faraday Orumwese, Vice Chancellor of the University of Benin and the returning officer in the election.

The returning officer announced that Mr Lyon polled 352,552 votes to defeat Duoye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 143, 172 votes.

Jubilation in Yenagoa as APC supporters storm major roads
Jubilation in Yenagoa as APC supporters storm major roads
Jubilation in Yenagoa as APC supporters storm major roads

The total number of registered voters was announced as 922, 562 and the number of accredited voters was put at 517,883.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Lyon won in six of the eight local governments in the state.

On Monday, there was traffic snarl along Amasoma Road as supporters of the party trooped out to celebrate its victory. The same was the situation at Tombia Roundabout and along Edepie Road.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.