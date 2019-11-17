#BayelsaDecides: APC sweeps Southern Ijaw with over 100 thousand votes; consolidates lead

PU10, Ward 6 Fangi Primary School, Yenegoa LG, Bayelsa
The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, David Lyon, has consolidated his lead in the Bayelsa State governorship election.

In the fresh results announced for Southern Ijaw local government, the APC candidate polled 124, 803 to defeat his closest rival in PDP who polled 4, 898.

The APC candidate hails from the local government.

In the results announced thus far at the collation centre in Yenagoa on Saturday, Mr Lyon has won in five of the seven local governments while Duoye Diri, the PDP candidate, won in the other two.

Bayelsa State consists of eight local government areas including Brass, Ekeremo, Kolokuma/Opokuma, Nembe, Ogbia, Sagbama, Southern Ijaw and Yenagoa. The seven local governments whose results have been announced so far include Brass, Kolokuma, Nembe, Ogbia, Sagbama, Southern Ijaw and Yenagoa.

The only LGA left is Ekeremo LGA.

In the results collated so far, Mr Lyon defeated Mr Diri in Nembe by polling 83,041 votes. Mr Diri, on his part, polled 874 in the local government.

In Brass LGA, the APC candidate polled 23,831 votes while the PDP candidate polled 10, 410 votes.

In Kolokuma/Opokuma, the APC had 8, 934 votes while the
PDP had 15,360.

In Sagbama, Mr Diri of the PDP polled 60,339 votes to beat Mr Lyon who polled 7831.

In Ogbia, the PDP polled 13,763 votes while the APC polled 58,016 votes.

In Yenagoa, the APC candidate polled 24,607 votes while the PDP polled 19,184 votes.

Results from Ekeremo were being awaited as at the time of filing this report.

