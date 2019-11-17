APC likely to win Bayelsa governorship seat; takes four LGAs

Related News

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, David Lyon, has taken a significant lead in the ongoing Bayelsa State governorship election.

From the results announced thus far at the collation centre in Yenagoa on Saturday, Mr Lyon has won in four of the six local governments. The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Duoye Diri, won in the other two.

The APC candidate has scored a total of 206,260 votes from the six local governments while the PDP candidate has 119,930 votes and thus trails Mr Lyon by 86,330 votes.

Bayelsa State consists of eight local government areas including Brass, Ekeremo, Kolokuma/Opokuma, Nembe, Ogbia, Sagbama, Southern Ijaw and Yenagoa. The six local governments whose results have been announced so far include Brass, Kolokuma, Nembe, Ogbia, Sagbama and Yenagoa.

The two remaining local governments whose results are yet to be announced are Southern Ijaw, the stronghold of the APC candidate, and Ekeremo LGA.

In the results collated so far, Mr Lyon defeated Mr Diri in Nembe by polling 83,041 votes. Mr Diri, on his part, polled 874 in the local government.

In Brass LGA, the APC candidate polled 23,831 votes while the PDP candidate polled 10, 410 votes.

In Kolokuma/Opokuma, the APC had 8, 934 votes while the PDP had 15,360.

In Sagbama, Mr Diri of the PDP polled 60,339 votes to beat Mr Lyon who polled 7831.

In Ogbia, the PDP polled 13,763 votes while the APC polled 58,016 votes.

In Yenagoa, the APC candidate polled 24,607 votes while the PDP polled 19,184 votes.

Results from Ekeremo and Southern Ijaw were being awaited as at the time of filing this report.

A one-hour break was announced at the Collation Centre in Yenagoa.