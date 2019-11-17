#BayelsaDecides: PDP wins in Sagbama, Gov. Dickson’s local government

11:55a.m: Voting is ongoing at Unit 19, Ward 5, Yenagoa, Bayelsa. Like in most parts of Yenagoa, voting started late here. Voters' turnout is large here.
Voting Process in Yenagoa, Bayelsa

Duoye Diri, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Bayelsa governorship election has won in Sagbama Local Government Area of the state.

This was contained in the results announced at the State Collation Centre in Yenagoa, the state capital, Sunday afternoon.

Mr Diri of the PDP polled 60, 339 votes to beat his closest rival, David Lyon of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who polled 7831.

Sagbama is the local government area of the state governor, Seriake Dickson. Mr Dickson is a staunch supporter of the PDP candidate in the election.

Bayelsa has eight local government areas. There were 923,182 registered voters for the election but only 889,308 people collected their permanent voter’s card, according to INEC. Less than that number would have voted in the election.

Forty-five political parties contested the Saturday’s election, though the battle was a straight one between the APC and PDP.

