APC sweeps crisis-ridden Nembe in a landslide

10:39am at PU11, Ward 6, Okaka Market, Yenegoa LG, Bayelsa
10:39am at PU11, Ward 6, Okaka Market, Yenegoa LG, Bayelsa

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Bayelsa State, David Lyon, has won with a wide margin in Nembe Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Lyon defeated Duoye Diri, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Saturday’s election in Nembe by polling 83,041 votes.

Mr Diri, on his part, polled 874 votes.

Electioneering in Nembe local government was characterized by reports of violence, shooting, and deaths. A staff of a radio station was killed in one of the violent attacks earlier in the week.

READ ALSO: #BayelsaDecides: It’s Official: APC wins Jonathan’s local government

In the results announced at the State Collation Centre in Yenagoa, the state capital, Sunday afternoon, the number of registered voters in the LGA was put at 92,546.

Meanwhile, accredited voters were said to be 85,103.

No result was cancelled in the local government despite the volume of violence reported, the INEC collation officer said.

FRESH party and numerous other parties recorded no vote in the local government.

A total of 45 parties took part in the governorship election in Bayelsa.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.