APC sweeps crisis-ridden Nembe in a landslide

Related News

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Bayelsa State, David Lyon, has won with a wide margin in Nembe Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Lyon defeated Duoye Diri, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Saturday’s election in Nembe by polling 83,041 votes.

Mr Diri, on his part, polled 874 votes.

Electioneering in Nembe local government was characterized by reports of violence, shooting, and deaths. A staff of a radio station was killed in one of the violent attacks earlier in the week.

READ ALSO:

In the results announced at the State Collation Centre in Yenagoa, the state capital, Sunday afternoon, the number of registered voters in the LGA was put at 92,546.

Meanwhile, accredited voters were said to be 85,103.

No result was cancelled in the local government despite the volume of violence reported, the INEC collation officer said.

FRESH party and numerous other parties recorded no vote in the local government.

A total of 45 parties took part in the governorship election in Bayelsa.