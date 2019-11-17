BayelsaDecides: INEC prepares for final announcement of results

Related News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) apppears set to commence the announcement of the final results of the governorship election in Bayelsa State.

The state collation centre in Yenagoa is already filed with party agents, security officials, journalists, and election observers.

Several election officials are around the premises of the INEC office.

Bayelsa has eight local government areas. There were 923,182 registered voters for the election but only 889,308 people collected their permanent voter’s card, according to INEC. Less than that number would have likely voted in the election.

Forty-five political parties contested the Saturday’s election, though the battle was a straight one between the Duoye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and David Lyon of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Bayelsa governor, Seriake Dickson, sounded negative about the conduct of the election when he spoke to reporters at his polling unit on Saturday.

Mr Dickson accused APC of rigging the election.

“As we are speaking, in this day and age, gun-wielding militia men, with the aide of security forces, have overrun hapless electoral officials.

“Most of the electoral officials in Southern Ijaw, as we speak, are kidnapped and held hostage,” he said.

Mr Dickson said election did not take place in Southern Ijaw, except Amassoma.

He said, “Everyone knows APC has no structure in Bayelsa to win an election, but they have armed militias, surveillance contractors, who kill and maim for APC.

“They also have the Nigerian army and rogue elements in the police force, working in concert with them to deny the citizens their right to vote.”