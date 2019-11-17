#BayelsaDecides: Soldiers arrest council chairman who led thugs to disrupt collation

Nigerian Soldiers
Nigerian Soldiers

Soldiers have arrested the chairman of Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, Ebinyo Turner, who repeatedly led thugs to disrupt the collation exercise at his council hall.

The exercise is still underway at the time of filing this report at 11:28 AM on Sunday.

Mr Turner, a PDP leader, had protested the conduct of the collation exercise, saying officials were favouring the APC.

He asked INEC to evacuate the hall. But he was stopped from gaining entrance into the hall by police officers.

Later, the PDP agent in the hall said while INEC ad hoc officials were just returning from various villages with original results, other officials and APC agents were collating fake results in the secretariat.

Apparently triggered by his party agent’s allegation, Mr Turner again asked INEC to stop the collation exercise and leave the secretariat.

He, then, brought thugs again. As the police were unable go stop him and his men, the election supervisor invited the soldiers to intervene.

“We need the intervention of the military now,” the INEC official was heard on phone.

Minutes afterwards, soldiers entered the secretariat and effected the arrest of Mr. Turner and dispersed the thugs he had brought with him.

“Drag him out,” a soldier was heard ordering his colleagues.

“He has been taken to Yenagoa,” said a police officer, who had initially tried to stop Mr Turner.

APC is leading from the results collated so far in the council.

