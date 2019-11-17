#BayelsaDecides: APC coasting to victory in Goodluck Jonathan’s local government

11:38 AM President Goodluck Jonathan (2010-2015) and his wife, Patience, arrived the PU 39, Ward 13 of Ogbia LGA. The couple came to the polling with Mr Jonathan's mother ,acknowledging cheers from locals.
11:38 AM President Goodluck Jonathan (2010-2015) and his wife, Patience, arrived the PU 39, Ward 13 of Ogbia LGA. The couple came to the polling with Mr Jonathan's mother ,acknowledging cheers from locals.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) is leading with a wide margin in President Goodluck Jonathan’s Ogbia Local Government Area, the results of Saturday’s governorship election in Bayelsa State show.

The ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is trailing the APC from results of the wards collated so far at the local government headquarters in Ogbia Town.

The collation was still ongoing at the time of this report.

Mr Jonathan is believed to have withheld support for his party, PDP, over disagreement with Governor Seriake Dickson, who ensured Duoye Diri was sponsored as the party’s candidate at the expense of Timi Alaibe, backed by the former president.

Read also: Armed men invade INEC office in Kogi community, chase officials, observers into hiding

Particularly in Otuoke, Ward 13 of the LGA, the APC won in all the polling units. That ward is Mr Jonathan’s. The former president voted in Polling Unit 39 of Ward 13.

Ward Results so far collated:

Ward 4

Registered voters – 4970
Accredited voters- 4277

APC – 3,683
PDP – 482

Ward 7 (Emeyal) Ogbia LGA

Registered voters – 6,868
Accredited voters – 3,473

APC – 2,175
PDP – 1,175

Ward 6

Registered voters – 9,257
Accredited voters- 8,626

APC – 7,883
PDP – 670.

Ward 12

Registered voters – 10,373
Accredited voters – 4,570

APC – 2,804
PDP – 1,589

Ward 2, Ogbia LGA

Registered voters – 11,822
Accredited voters – 10,690

APC – 8,716
PDP – 1,850

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.