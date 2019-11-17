BayelsaDecides: APC coasting to victory in Goodluck Jonathan’s local government

Related News

The All Progressives Congress (APC) is leading with a wide margin in President Goodluck Jonathan’s Ogbia Local Government Area, the results of Saturday’s governorship election in Bayelsa State show.

The ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is trailing the APC from results of the wards collated so far at the local government headquarters in Ogbia Town.

The collation was still ongoing at the time of this report.

Mr Jonathan is believed to have withheld support for his party, PDP, over disagreement with Governor Seriake Dickson, who ensured Duoye Diri was sponsored as the party’s candidate at the expense of Timi Alaibe, backed by the former president.



Particularly in Otuoke, Ward 13 of the LGA, the APC won in all the polling units. That ward is Mr Jonathan’s. The former president voted in Polling Unit 39 of Ward 13.

Ward Results so far collated:

Ward 4

Registered voters – 4970

Accredited voters- 4277

APC – 3,683

PDP – 482

Ward 7 (Emeyal) Ogbia LGA

Registered voters – 6,868

Accredited voters – 3,473

APC – 2,175

PDP – 1,175

Ward 6

Registered voters – 9,257

Accredited voters- 8,626

APC – 7,883

PDP – 670.

Ward 12

Registered voters – 10,373

Accredited voters – 4,570

APC – 2,804

PDP – 1,589

Ward 2, Ogbia LGA

Registered voters – 11,822

Accredited voters – 10,690

APC – 8,716

PDP – 1,850