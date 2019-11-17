BayelsaDecides: APC coasting to victory in Goodluck Jonathan’s local government

The All Progressives Congress (APC) is leading with a wide margin in President Goodluck Jonathan’s Ogbia Local Government Area, the results of Saturday’s governorship election in Bayelsa State show.
The ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is trailing the APC from results of the wards collated so far at the local government headquarters in Ogbia Town.
The collation was still ongoing at the time of this report.
Mr Jonathan is believed to have withheld support for his party, PDP, over disagreement with Governor Seriake Dickson, who ensured Duoye Diri was sponsored as the party’s candidate at the expense of Timi Alaibe, backed by the former president.
Particularly in Otuoke, Ward 13 of the LGA, the APC won in all the polling units. That ward is Mr Jonathan’s. The former president voted in Polling Unit 39 of Ward 13.
Ward Results so far collated:
Ward 4
Registered voters – 4970
Accredited voters- 4277
APC – 3,683
PDP – 482
Ward 7 (Emeyal) Ogbia LGA
Registered voters – 6,868
Accredited voters – 3,473
APC – 2,175
PDP – 1,175
Ward 6
Registered voters – 9,257
Accredited voters- 8,626
APC – 7,883
PDP – 670.
Ward 12
Registered voters – 10,373
Accredited voters – 4,570
APC – 2,804
PDP – 1,589
Ward 2, Ogbia LGA
Registered voters – 11,822
Accredited voters – 10,690
APC – 8,716
PDP – 1,850