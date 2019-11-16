BayselsaDecides: Official results from LGAs

1:30 Ward 6, PU 20, Yenagoa LGA. Voting is in progress and peaceful too. No issues with the card readers as well and Unarmed security operatives are around and voters are peaceful and calm.
Yenagoa LGA.

Official results from local government areas in Bayelsa State have started coming in.

After the announcement of the governorship election results at polling units, collations were done in wards before those of local governments.

Bayelsa has eight local government areas.

The final announcement of results of each local government will be announced at the INEC collation centre in the local government.

PREMIUM TIMES has provided live updates of the election which was characterised by late arrival of electoral materials, violence and intimidation of voters. The election was, however, also peaceful and efficient in many other areas.

A total of 45 candidates are taking part in the gubernatorial election.

However, the contest is expected to be between David Lyon of the APC and Duoye Diri of the PDP

PREMIUM TIMES and the Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism, in partnership with the Centre for Democracy and Development, bring you the results as announced by the relevant INEC officials at various local governments.

