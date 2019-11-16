BayelsaDecides: PDP wins in Timi Alaibe’s polling unit

Related News

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Duoye Diri, has won the governorship election in Timi Alaibe’s polling unit, Unit 4, Ward 7 (Igbainwari town square), Kolokuma/Okpokuma Local Government Area.

Mr Diri scored 74 votes in the unit, while his closest rival, David Lyon of the All Progressives Congress (APC), scored 34.

Mr Diri also won in three more units in the ward, from the results seen by PREMIUM TIMES.

He scored 107 votes in Unit 3, while Mr Lyon scored 51.

He scored 68 votes in Unit 2, while Mr Lyon scored 32.

In Unit 1, the PDP candidate scored 68 votes, while the APC candidate scored 36.

The election result in the unit has somehow put paid to information making the rounds before the election that Mr Alaibe was persuading PDP members to defect to the APC after he failed to win the PDP governorship primary.

Mr Alaibe is in court to challenge the primary which he alleged was not conducted in accordance with the PDP guidelines and constitution.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Chief Alaibe is not in any way responsible for the defection of these respectable Bayelsans from the PDP to any other party,” Mr Alaibe, a former managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), had said in a statement.

Mr Alaibe said he would not leave the PDP, despite the pressure on him to do so.