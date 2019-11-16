BayelsaDecides: PDP candidate Diri wins big at own polling unit

Related News

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa State, Duoye Diri, has recorded a landslide victory in his polling unit.

Mr Diri along with his wife voted in Polling unit 4, Kalowoi ward 6 in Sampou community, Kolokuma Opokuma local government of the state at about 11:20 a.m.

Addressing journalists after casting his vote, Mr Diri, a senator, had accused agents of the All Progressives Congress (APC) of thuggery and electoral malpractice in some parts of the state, including Nembe community.

This, he said was done in connivance with security operatives.

Mr Diri is seeking to maintain PDP’s dominance of the oil-rich state for another four years.

His main contender is David Lyon of the APC.

At the end of counting Saturday afternoon, the governor polled 781 votes to trash his closest rival, Mr Lyon who had 3 votes.

The result was announced by the presiding officer, Godwin Eze.

As at the time of filing this report, counting is ongoing in several polling units across the state.

PREMIUM TIMES observed that voting did not start early in Sampou community because of the flood that partly submerged many areas of the town.

Voters, INEC officials, journalists and election observers had to ferry a canoe to the other side of dry land where voting took place.

Though the process was relatively peaceful in the governorship candidates’ LGA, there have been reports of gunshots and violence in some parts of Bayelsa.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the voting was cancelled in Ologi (Ward 03) of Ogbia Local Government Area (LGA), following a violent incident that included “seizing” of an electoral official.

There were also reports of vote-buying.