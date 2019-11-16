Women protest alleged non-voting in Bayelsa

Related News

Some women from Ward 5 in Biogbolo community, Yenagoa in Bayelsa State, protested alleged non-voting in the ward.

A video seen by PREMIUM TIMES indicated that the women who carried placards with various inscriptions were alleging that thugs employed by the All Progressives Congress “ensured that voting did not take place in the ward.”

The women who also held plastic mineral bottles chanted slogans of “we no go gree” in pidgin English, suggesting that they would not tolerate the situation.

Also in Ward A’ at Crowder Memorial Primary School in Lokoja, Channel Television reported that voters were chased away by thugs who took the voting materials with them, while journalist scampered for safety.

Similarly, in polling unit EC30 in Akali District, Etegwa area of Bayelsa State, residents alleged that votes were not counted before the voting was suspended.

Also, a man in ward 13, polling unit 006, at Kabba Bunnu Local Government Area of Kogi State has been sighted by our reporter, with many voters’ cards. The man is allowed to vote nearly ten times, without been stopped by election observers, PREMIUM TIMES has learnt.

Voting has ended in most parts of the two states with election results already been collated.

While the election is closely contested between the incumbent Yahaya Bello (APC) and Musa Wada of the PDP in Kogi State, the contest is expected to be between David Lyon of the APC and Duoye Diri of the PDP in Bayelsa State.