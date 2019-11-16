Jonathan, wife vote in Bayelsa election

Related News

After initial delays in the commencement of elections in Bayelsa State, former president, Goodluck Jonathan and his wife, Patience, voted at in their hometown in Saturdays governorship elections in the State.

Mr Jonathan and wife cast their votes at polling unit 39, Ward 13 at the Otazi Playground, Otuoke in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa.

The former president was compelled to return home earlier at about 8.30 a.m. after he arrived the polling station to meet only journalists, with the Independent National Electoral Commission officials yet to get there.

He returned to the polling station later and was able to vote at about 11.30 a.m., while his wife did the same at about 11.35 a.m.

Ward 13 is made up of five communities of Otuoke, Otuaba, Ewoi, Otuabula 1 and Otuabula 2.

In his remarks after voting, Mr Jonathan expressed dissatisfaction over the exercise, lamenting the lateness of the arrival of the materials to the polling units.

“We must conduct ourselves if we want to real bring people to rule us either as president or governors.

“Nigerians are always blaming people in authority and the leaders. So, here they must blame themselves.

“Look at even this voting. I was around here earlier. But the materials had yet to arrive in the polling unit.

“I have led election monitoring teams to other African countries. We use to go 30 minutes before the time, and in our reports, we indicate the exact time when the vote starts.

“So, for election to start after that time, it is an indictment to the electoral body that manages election. There is no reason why election should not start by 8:00 a.m.

“So, even the youth should stop blaming old people. You blame yourselves and do things properly.

“I am really disappointed on what I observe today compared to other African countries I monitor elections,’’ the former president said.

