‘It’s a sad day,’ Gov Dickson says of Bayelsa election

Seriake Dickson
Seriake Dickson

The Bayelsa governor, Seriake Dickson, sounded negative about the ongoing governorship election in the state, when he spoke with reporters about the general conduct of the election.

“Gentlemen of the press, today is a sad commentary on our nation’s democracy,” Mr Dickson said to reporters around 12:20 p.m at his Polling Unit 5, Ward 2, Sagbama, as he arrived to cast his vote.

He was accompanied by his wife and some aides.

“As we are speaking, in this day and age, gun-wielding militiamen, with the aid of security forces, have overrun hapless electoral officials.

“Most of the electoral officials in Southern Ijaw, as we speak, are kidnapped and held hostage.”

Mr Dickson said election did not take place in Southern Ijaw, except Amassoma.

He said, “Everyone knows APC has no structure in Bayelsa to win an election, but they have armed militias, surveillance contractors, who kill and maim for APC.

“They also have the Nigerian army and rogue elements in the police force, working in concert with them to deny the citizens their right to vote.

“This has been the lots, this has been what we have been managing since 2015, with the APC at the centre is not caring about the dignity of our people.”

The governor accused the APC federal government of being “too hungry” to make Nigeria a one-party state.

He described himself as a “man of peace” who would always stand for peace and respect for human dignity.

The governorship election is not yet over in the state, as voting is still going on at some polling units were election materials arrived late.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.