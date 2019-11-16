BayelsaDecides: PDP candidate Diri votes, raises alarm over alleged thuggery, irregularities

9:42, Ward 3, PU 3, Ejule Allah, Ofu LGA. There are 949 eligible voters. Voting has started. This place doubles as a collation centre so voting started by 8
Voting has started.

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa State, Duoye Diri, has raised alarm over alleged electoral fraud going on in many parts of the state where the governorship poll is currently holding.

He accused agents of the All Progressives Congress, APC, of thuggery and of hijacking the electoral process especially in Nembe axis – considered largely as the party’s stronghold.

Mr Diri also accused security agents of conniving with APC agents ”to disrupt peaceful and credible elections.”

He called on INEC, the electoral commission, to be on the alert and cancel elections in any unit where irregularities have been observed.

Mr Diri said this while addressing journalists immediately after casting his vote.

Mr Diri, a senator representing Bayelsa Central District, was accompanied to the polling unit by his wife.

The couple voted in Polling unit 4, Kalowoi ward 6 in Sampou community, Kolokuma Opokuma Local Government Area of the state at about 11:20 a.m.

“I can only speak of my local government area and my community. The process is going on peacefully as you can see,” Mr Diri said when asked to give his observation of the polls thus far.

He, however, said ”he has received reports of electoral fraud committed by the APC who came with thugs to hijack electoral materials, denying PDP members from voting in other parts of the state”.

“I raised a red flag about Nembe Basambri and the reports I have is that no PDP agent is allowed anywhere near these communities.

“At Anoweri, and Opolo, reports revealed that APC agents went there with thugs to disrupt the polls. Same goes for other places. We are monitoring the process,” he said.

There have been reports of gunshots and violence in many parts of Bayelsa, including Nembe.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how voting was cancelled in Ologi (Ward 03) of Ogbia Local Government Area (LGA), following a violent incident that included “seizing” of an electoral official.

Though Mr Diri is contesting alongside 44 other candidates, his main challenger is David Lyon, the candidate of the APC.

Advertisement

He enjoys the support of the outgoing Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson.

The PDP is seeking to extend its two-decade-old dominance in the oil-rich-state.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.