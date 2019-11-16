BayelsaDecides: PDP candidate Diri votes, raises alarm over alleged thuggery, irregularities

Related News

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa State, Duoye Diri, has raised alarm over alleged electoral fraud going on in many parts of the state where the governorship poll is currently holding.

He accused agents of the All Progressives Congress, APC, of thuggery and of hijacking the electoral process especially in Nembe axis – considered largely as the party’s stronghold.

Mr Diri also accused security agents of conniving with APC agents ”to disrupt peaceful and credible elections.”

He called on INEC, the electoral commission, to be on the alert and cancel elections in any unit where irregularities have been observed.

Mr Diri said this while addressing journalists immediately after casting his vote.

Mr Diri, a senator representing Bayelsa Central District, was accompanied to the polling unit by his wife.

The couple voted in Polling unit 4, Kalowoi ward 6 in Sampou community, Kolokuma Opokuma Local Government Area of the state at about 11:20 a.m.

“I can only speak of my local government area and my community. The process is going on peacefully as you can see,” Mr Diri said when asked to give his observation of the polls thus far.

He, however, said ”he has received reports of electoral fraud committed by the APC who came with thugs to hijack electoral materials, denying PDP members from voting in other parts of the state”.

“I raised a red flag about Nembe Basambri and the reports I have is that no PDP agent is allowed anywhere near these communities.

“At Anoweri, and Opolo, reports revealed that APC agents went there with thugs to disrupt the polls. Same goes for other places. We are monitoring the process,” he said.

There have been reports of gunshots and violence in many parts of Bayelsa, including Nembe.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how voting was cancelled in Ologi (Ward 03) of Ogbia Local Government Area (LGA), following a violent incident that included “seizing” of an electoral official.

Though Mr Diri is contesting alongside 44 other candidates, his main challenger is David Lyon, the candidate of the APC.