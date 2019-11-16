Bayelsa Election: Heavy security presence at major junctions in Yenagoa

Related News

Residents of Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, woke up on Saturday to see the heavy presence of security personnel in major junctions in the city as the state votes to elect its governor.

Checks around the city showed heavy security presence at major checkpoints like Imgbi, Opolo, Akenfa, Igbogene Okarki and gateway junctions.

Also heavily manned is the Tombia Roundabout, a location within the town that hosts major transport companies and motor parks in the city.

Although these junctions were barricaded, security agents on duty were not seen harassing road users.

Some residents said the presence of security agents had rekindled hopes that voters would be safe to exercise their franchise.

One of them, Henry Onari, a civil servant, commended the security personnel for their civility and peaceful conduct.

“I have not seen them harassing anybody. They are merely searching vehicles not marked for election duty. This is a good development,’’ Mr Onari said.

Another resident, Leader Ndutimi, described the security checks at the junctions as a step in the right direction.

“It is an election day. We don’t expect free movement considering the growing tension in the build-up to the election day. Thoroughness is expected of the security agencies. That is what we are seeing,’’ Mr Ndutimi said.

Also, Nengi Tomprenbofa, a nurse, said the screening of vehicles and other road users by security agents was commendable.

“These checkpoints are in order. This was to be expected in view of the breakout of violence in the last few days. You can see that people are already beginning to regain confidence. I am happy with the situation,’’ Ms Tomprenbofa said. (NAN)