PROFILES: Lyon and Diri, the men battling themselves, others to emerge Bayelsa governor

A total of 45 candidates will be contesting in today’s governorship election in Bayelsa but it is largely believed that the race is between the prominent political parties – the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

David Lyon and Duoye Diri were chosen by the APC and the PDP to fly their respective flags as polls open this morning.

However, the processes that led to their emergence have continued to define campaigns and eventually, the landscape of the election. Both aspirants are at the centre of the internal crisis and legal battles within their parties.

They were drafted into the race by their political ‘godfathers’ against the wishes of power blocs within the parties.

The APC is challenging the two-decade-old dominance of the PDP in the oil-rich-state and the current junior petroleum minister and former governor of Bayelsa State, Timipre Sylva, influenced the nomination of Mr Lyon – a relatively unknown name before now – for the APC ticket.

On the other hand, Mr Diri, a senator representing Bayelsa Central District, was anointed by the outgoing Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, to lead the lines for the PDP in the quest to consolidate its reign in the state.

Mr Lyon won the controversial APC primary, defeating five other aspirants, including Heineken Lokpobiri, a former minister, who disagreed with the outcome, insisting he is the party’s authentic candidate.

After the party failed to resolve the issue internally, Mr Lokpobiri headed to the courts asking it to declare him the winner.

But barely 48 hours before polls open, the federal high court in Yenegoa, the state capital, ruled that the APC had no candidate for Saturday’s polls.

The court ruled that the primaries took place in contravention of the party’s rules and guidelines and, consequently, produced no candidate for the party in Saturday’s election.

To the APC’s relief, the Court of Appeal in Port Harcourt on Friday set aside the November 14 judgment of the high court and ordered the electoral commission, INEC, to allow Mr Lyon to contest.

Like Mr Lyon, the emergence of Mr Diri was not considered transparent and faulted by many party leaders.

Mr Diri defeated 20 other aspirants, including the former managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Timi Alaibe, who was reportedly backed by ex-President Goodluck Jonathan.

Although government officials in Bayelsa have dismissed it as being untrue, there are reports that Mr Jonathan was not consulted by Mr Dickson over the choice of Mr Diri as the man to succeed him as governor, and that the former president and his supporters felt let down by the governor.

The rift between the former president and Mr Dickson became clearer when Mr Jonathan and many other frontline politicians boycotted the PDP mega rally.