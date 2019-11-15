Appeal Court affirms Okowa’s election as Delta governor

Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa. [Photo credit: Thisday Live]
The Court of Appeal in Abuja on Friday affirmed the election of Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate Great Ogboru, are challenging the election of Mr Okowa.

Respondents in the appeal are Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Mr Ogboru and his party, APC, are seeking to upturn the decision of the Delta State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal which affirmed Mr Okowa’s election for a second term as governor of Delta State.

INEC had declared Okowa and PDP winner of the March 9 governorship election in Delta State.

But the appellants in 37 grounds of appeal filed by their counsel, Nicholson Ichekor, asked the Court of Appeal to set aside the entire judgment of the tribunal on the grounds that the tribunal erred in law when it dismissed their appeal for lacking in merit.

The three-man panel of the governorship election panel led by Justice Suleiman Belgore, had in September dismissed Mr Ogboru and APC’s petition against the return of Governor Okowa on grounds that the petitioners failed to prove the cases of irregularities and malpractices claimed in their petition.(NAN)…

