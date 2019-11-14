Bayelsa Election: APC supporters protest disqualification of governorship candidate

Bayelsa on Nigerian map
A protest is ongoing at Igbogene in Yenagoa, capital of Bayelsa State, by supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The protesters blocked the road and waved placards and APC flags, chanting: “We no go gree ooo. PDP must go, we no go gree.”

The protest followed the disqualification of the APC governorship candidate by the Federal High Court on Thursday.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how the court in Yenagoa, on Thursday, declared that the APC did not have a candidate in Saturday election in Bayelsa State.

This declaration by Justice Jane Inyang was in a case filed by Heineken Lokpobiri, one of the APC governorship aspirants.

Mr Lokpobiri, a former minister of state for agriculture, had asked the court to declare him, and not David Lyon, the authentic candidate of the APC.

The Court of Appeal in Port-Harcourt, however, granted a stay of execution on the judgement.

The state has been governed by PDP since 1999.

