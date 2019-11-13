Bayelsa Governorship: Court to rule on suit challenging APC candidate

Related News

The Federal High Court, Yenagoa, is set to deliver judgement this Thursday in a suit challenging the election of David Lyon as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State.

The judgement would be coming two days to the Bayelsa governorship election which holds weekend.

The suit was filed by Heineken Lokpobiri, a former minister of state for agriculture, who was one of the aspirants in the primary.

Mr Lokpobiri, through his lawyer, Fitzgerald Olorogun, is claiming that he, and not Mr Lyon, won the primary, and should, therefore, be declared the authentic governorship candidate of the APC by the court.

The court presided over by Jane Inyang had ordered that the originating summons on Mr Lyon, APC, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) be pasted on the walls of their offices.

This follows Mr Lokpobiri’s complaint that Mr Lyon was avoiding being served with court papers.

Mr Lokpobiri has been urging the people of Bayelsa to vote for the APC in the November 16 election, despite his court case against Mr Lyon and the APC.

“I’m a very strong member of APC and I came today to formally tell our chairman and to speak to Nigerians, in particular, the electorate in Bayelsa that all of them should vote for APC regardless of what happens in the court case in which judgment is slated for Nov. 14, 2019,” the former minister said in Abuja after a courtesy visit on the national chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomhole.

“I told my supporters even before I came here that no matter what happened, I will remain in APC having served as a minister under this administration.

“There is no way the outcome of the governorship primaries will make me leave APC. We are working and campaigning at different levels.

“I always advise that anybody that is grieved, the only place to go is the court.

“So, whatever happens in the matter that is pending in court will not be an infraction on any part of our party’s constitution,” he said.

A Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday had disqualified Mr Lyon’s running mate, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo, from participating in the forthcoming election on the grounds that he provided conflicting information on the documents he presented to INEC.

The case against Mr Degi-Eremienyo was filed by the PDP.

