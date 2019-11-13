Another aide to Bayelsa governor resigns

Gov Seriake Dickson
The Senior Special Adviser to Bayelsa Governor on Niger Delta Youth Matters, Kenedy Tonjo-West, has resigned his appointment few days to the governorship election in the state.

The election will be conducted by INEC on November 16.

In a letter dated November 13 and addressed to Governor Seriake Dickson on Wednesday, Mr Tonjo-West did not give reasons for leaving government, but expressed appreciation to the governor for giving him the opportunity to serve.

“I appreciate the rare privilege to work under your administration from October 2015 to February 2016 and from December 2016 to November 2019, an opportunity that deepened my understanding of politics, campaign promises and good governance,” he stated.

Mr Tonjo-West told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on telephone that he still remained a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Some members of Dickson’s administration including the Secretary to State Government, Kemela Okara and the Chairman, Board of Internal Revenue, Nimbofa Ayawei, had earlier resigned their appointments to contest in the governorship primaries.

(NAN)

