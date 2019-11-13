Bayelsa Poll: Police launch code of conduct for personnel

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has launched a code of conduct for its personnel who would be engaged on election duty during November 16 governorship election in Bayelsa State.

The state Commissioner of Police, Uche Alozie, said this during a workshop organised by Academic Associates Peace Works on Wednesday in Yenagoa, the state capital.

He said the code was necessary to enlighten the personnel on the need for professionalism before, during and after the election.

Mr Alozie, represented by his deputy, Salem Amachree, who is in-charge of administration, said the importance of the police in election conduct could not be over-emphasised.

“The programme is apt because for us, Bayelsa is set to go to the poll in the next few days to elect the governor that will govern the state in the next four years.

“I commend the organisers, Academic Associates Peace Works.

“The police, here in the state have been working round the clock, as you know, we have taken concrete steps to ensure that the election is conducted under a safe and secured environment.

“We have consulted with stakeholders, youths, political gladiators, traditional rulers and they have assured us that they are going to play by the rules.

“Distinguish colleagues, ladies and gentlemen the summary of my message to you is as follows and I believe am speaking to members of the Nigeria Police Force.

“The Inspectors and rank; my message to you is that, you should be professional; don’t be partisan, avoid taken sides.

“Avoid being in any situation that will be compromising and present the force in bad light,” he said.

Executive Director, Academic Associates Peace Works and Convener, Niger-Delta Dialogue, Judith Burdin, said the workshop was to educate the officers on the need for quality service delivery.

“We feel that it is very important that the police and the citizens work together to have peaceful election.

“So, we have developed a code of conduct for the police, which has to do with, alertness, promptness, professionalism among others,” Mrs Burdin said.

(NAN)

